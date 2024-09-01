TIME is running out for people to put forward tourism and hospitality businesses for a regional award.

The deadline for entries to the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Tourism Awards is on 9th September.

It features 20 categories and is open to attractions, accommodation providers, restaurants, pubs, cafes and farm shops across the county,

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our annual tourism awards are a great chance to celebrate our amazing county and the businesses and people that make Staffordshire such a wonderful place to stay and visit. “I’d definitely urge businesses to get themselves nominated before the deadline.”

For more details on how to enter visit the Enjoy Staffordshire website.