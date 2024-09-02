ALREWAS Cricket Club suffered a second defeat on the spin as they were beaten at home by Alvaston and Boulton.

The hosts opted to bat first, but suffered an early blow when opener Will Smedley went after scoring just one.

But skipper Gareth Wooley (27) and Jamie Goodwin (48) steadied the ship along with Jahurul Islam (42).

The Herons also saw number seven William Hodgkinson in form with the bat as he hit 65 not out to help his side reach 256-8 from their 50 overs.

The visitors were also able to enjoy themselves with the bat though as opener Mitchell Wagstaff hit 81 and then Garry Park – who had earlier taken 4-59 with the ball – posted 127 not out to help his side to a six wicket win.