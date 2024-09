WITNESSES are being sought after a vehicle was stolen from a Lichfield car park.

The blue Ford Focus, registration beginning EF12, was taken from near the Lidl supermarket at the Imperial Retail Park on Eastern Avenue between 3.50pm and 4.10pm on Friday (30th August).

Police say the vehicle – which has a large scratch on the driver’s door – was taken without the keys.

Anyone who saw it being taken or can help find the car is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 30th August.