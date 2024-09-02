THE developer behind a new industrial scheme in Lichfield says the project will help address an “acute undersupply” of units.

Indurent has been granted planning permission for the 432,000 sq ft development off Cricket Lane.

The scheme – which forms part of a wider project that will also see hundreds of new homes built – will comprise of eight units ranging from 36,000 sq ft to 83,000 sq ft.

The developer said the project reflected the “high demand for mid-sized warehousing from local and national businesses”.

Construction is due to start in 2025 with the first phase of the industrial units expected to be completed by 2026.

Jessica Evans, senior planning manager at Indurent, said:

“The approval of Indurent Park Lichfield will help to address the region’s acute undersupply of modern mid-box warehousing and deliver significant social and economic value for the region. “Having engaged extensively with the local community throughout the planning process, the approval builds on Indurent’s successful track record of development in Staffordshire, where we provide over three million sq ft of high-quality space.”

Induret – which was formed as part of a merger between Industrials REIT and St Modwen Logistics – said 250 jobs would be created during the construction of the development, with the completed scheme expected to support around 820 full time jobs.