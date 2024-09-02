YOUNGSTERS are being invited to hone their football skills at a series of free midweek sessions in Lichfield.

They will be held at The Friary School between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesdays.

The sessions are being run by Lichfield Community Football and Sports in partnership with Chasetown Youth FC and will be free throughout September.

Youngsters will be able to work on skills, ball techniques, teamwork, footwork and enjoy fun games, as well as taking part in trial matches.

The sessions are open to boys and girls aged between five and 11. Places do not need to be booked in advance.

For more details contact Jason on 07940 141888.