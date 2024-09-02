HAMMERWICH Cricket Club secured a home victory over Tamworth 2nds.

The hosts opted to bat after winning the toss and scored a steady stream of runs as openers Craig Jennings and Benjamin Novis set the tone with 24 and 33 respectively.

Number three Callum Brodrick looked to be on for a half century before he was trapped lbw by James Cooper for 47 with the score on 146.

But a knock of 67 by Scott Elstone helped the home side to a total of 231-9.

The response started brightly for Tamworth as they reached 160-4 as opener Daniel Baker made 80 before being removed by Ali Latif.

But Hammerwich’s bowlers prevented the visitors from getting too close to the total, eventually dismissing them for 207 to claim a 24 run victory.