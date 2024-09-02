A JAZZ duo will bring their sounds to Lichfield audiences this month.

Much Ado About Jazz’s Chris Gumbley and Al Gurr will be at the Cathedral Hotel on 18th September.

The duo are aiming to break down barriers to jazz by entertaining audiences old and new.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Much Ado About Jazz is something a bit different – it’s a show aimed at people who don’t necessarily like jazz, as well as those who do! “The duo revisit some much-loved jazz classics and present them with a lot of energy so that the audience not only feel more involved, but also gain an insight into how jazz musicians work on stage.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.