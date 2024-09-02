A SCHOOLGIRL will make history as she becomes the first ever Junior Sheriff of Lichfield.

Grace Francis, 10, will lead the Sheriff’s Ride on 7th September.

The Streethay Primary School pupil will be part of a revamp of the 471-year-old event which will see cyclists as well as those on horseback travel around the boundaries of the city.

Grace will fulfil the role due to the Sheriff of Lichfield Cathy Wood being unable to due to health and mobility issues.

Grace said:

“I can’t wait to be part of the ride. I will be travelling with my mum, leaving the city in a horse and carriage. “To be the first ever Junior Sheriff is amazing. I can’t wait to see all the horses and the cyclists travel around the 16 mile course.”

The new Junior Sheriff post was created thanks to sponsorship from Arthur Price, with the company keen to see the tradition expanded to increase community involvement and engagement with young people.

The revamp will also see local historian Jono Oates visiting local schools to tell the story of the Sheriff’s Ride.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price, said:

“With our sponsorship I hope to make the event relevant for today’s society and for the benefit of the whole community. “Specifically, with a view to attracting the next generation and helping the local economy by bringing in people from outside the usual groups to participate. “The Lichfield Shrievalty Association has done an amazing job in organising this year’s event and I’d like to thank them for their efforts to help create a lasting legacy for the people of the area.”

The Lichfield Sheriff’s Ride will take place on 7th September, starting at 10am at the Guildhall.

It will then make its way around the historic 16 mile boundary before returning via Lichfield Cathedral at around 4.30pm. For more details visit www.sheriffoflichfield.org.uk.