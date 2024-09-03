THE body of a woman has been found in the canal at Whittington.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of water near bridge 50 on Burton Road at 9.45am yesterday (2nd September).

Police and paramedics carried out CPR before the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officers say that two witnesses saw her near to Swan Bridge at around 8am and 8.45am.

Detective Sergeant Oscar Hall said:

“We have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this death. “We are seeking to establish the woman’s identity as a matter of priority and I ask any person with information to come forward. “I would further encourage residents give consideration to neighbours and friends within the village and to be proactive in checking on any members of the community who may match this description. “Any concerns for welfare should be reported to Staffordshire Police.”

The woman is described as white, aged in her 60s to 70s, approximately 5ft tall with a slim build. She had red hair with grey parts with a set curl and had dark-framed glasses.

She was wearing a black ribbed jumper, black trousers, beige open-toe sandals and a khaki-coloured coat, and also had on a gold link chain with a gold cross.

On her left hand she was wearing a gold wedding band with a diamond, a gold ring with a diamond and three missing stones underneath her wedding ring and a solid gold band on her left little finger. On her right hand, she was wearing a silver and gold ring.

Officers believe she left a dark umbrella under Swan Bridge.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who has any information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 180 of 2nd September.