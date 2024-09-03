A BOOK specialist whose auction finds have made headlines around the world is launching a new saleroom in Lichfield.

Jim Spencer, who has uncovered first editions and historic titles worth thousands of pounds, will open an auction house on Wade Street later this month.

Rare Book Auctions will host its inaugural sale on 18th September.

Jim said:

“I worked as a high-street bookseller for several years before becoming a full-time dealer in books and prints with my brother, Matty. We had a particular interest in satirical caricatures, so it’s surreal to see our brother, Chris, aka Cold War Steve being celebrated as the Hogarth or Gillray of our age – a true genius. “When my children were born, I needed more stability and security, so I pitched the idea of a Library Auction to Charles Hanson – someone I enjoyed watching on television. I admired his manic energy and passion, and he seemed like a kindred spirit. “I knew there was a gap in the market for a strong book department in the Midlands, and it took off very quickly. “I started out as a porter, so it was only when everyone had gone home that I could knuckle down to the books and prove myself. I said ‘yes’ to every opportunity, did everything I could, and went from porter to associate director in less than two years. “I’ve achieved some remarkable things during the last eight years at Hansons Auctioneers, and now it’s time to start an exciting new chapter. “This is my chance to nurture a saleroom devoted entirely to books and works on paper. It’s a family operation, so I’m joined in this enterprise by my amazing wife Mel, as well as former colleague – and ideas man – Matty. The whole family is on hand to assist me as we take off. “The saleroom is nestled in the heart of historic Lichfield and we’ll be holding monthly timed auctions with catalogues live online for two weeks to enable collectors to view and bid with confidence. “It’s a dream come true, and I’ll be giving every fibre of my being to making it a success.”

During his career Jim has uncovered 19 hardback first editions of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone out of the 500 printed.

He also discovered a Hebrew manuscript, Tikune Shabat, which fetched £57,000 and a first edition of Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations from 1776 which sold for £65,000.

Jim said:

“I didn’t want to call my saleroom anything pretentious, using my name or some archaic word that few would understand. I put myself in the shoes of a collector or prospective seller and headed for Google – what would they type in? “As soon as I hit the keys, it was staring back at me – Rare Book Auctions. It was direct and confident. “I needed to balance this stark simplicity with a logo that encapsulated a passion for history, humour, culture, the arts – everything I love – so I opted for a whimsical Regency caricature of Grimaldi doing a leap-frog. Direct and fun. That’s what it’s all about.”

For more details on the inaugural sale visit www.rarebookauctions.co.uk.