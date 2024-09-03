THE mother of a Burntwood fundraiser has completed the latest challenge in memory of her son.

Jane Sutton completed the Ultra Challenge 50km London Summer Walk in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust – the charity her son Stephen helped to raise millions of pounds for.

She was joined by her partner Tracy Spare as she completed the walk in ten hours 41 minutes.

Jane said the event had helped add another £800 to the fundraising total so far.

She added:

“Unfortunately, the weather forecast was correct and other than a 45-minute spell towards the end of the course – as we walked around the perimeter of The O2, it rained all day! “Our feet became saturated and resulted in both if us requiring medical attention to blisters on our feet. However, with the help of few strategically placed plasters and dry socks we completed the 50km quicker than we had anticipated. “It was certainly an interesting way of seeing some of the landmarks in the capital passing London City Airport, ABBA Arena, London Elizabeth Olympic Park, St Catherine’s Dock, Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral, Cutty Sark and The O2 – but a drier day would have been preferable.”

The London Summer Walk was the second of 16 challenges Jane’s is undertaking, with the aim of raising and additional £300,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, equating to 10,000 hours of vital care and support for young cancer patients.

To sponsor Jane visit Stephen’s Just Giving page.