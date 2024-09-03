AN aerospace sealant company has been confirmed as a new tenant at a Burntwood industrial park.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has taken out a ten year lease on a 20,945 sq ft unit at Multipark Burntwood off the A5190.

Property firm LCP confirmed the agreement which will see the new tenant move in this month.

Nick Bryson, director at LCP, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Trelleborg Sealing Solutions to Multipark Burntwood. “This significant letting showcases the continued strong demand for high-quality commercial space in the West Midlands. “The park’s excellent transport links, on-site amenities, and diverse tenant mix create a vibrant business environment, making it attractive to a wide range of companies. “We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Trelleborg.”

LCP is currently expanding Multipark Burntwood through the construction of 56,000 sq ft of unit space – with 85% pre-let already.

Terry Groom, from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said:

“The new Burntwood facility more than doubles the footprint of our current warehouse complex and reflects the strong growth in demand for Trelleborg aerospace components. “Our customers are increasingly seeking support with specialist products and the logistics to manage distribution and certification challenges, and the new development in Burntwood is specifically designed to address these issues. “Burntwood Multipark is ideally located to help us fulfil the growing demand from our aerospace customers.”