A LOCAL schoolgirl has helped to raise more than £380 for charity.

Evie Hadley, who will enter Year 7 at Nether Stowe School this week, embarked on a challenge to walk a mile a day across the summer.

The 11-year-old has taken on strolls around Armitage, Lichfield and Burntwood – and even took to a paddle board to complete one of her miles.

Evie, who is also a member of the Elite Academy of Performing Arts, took up the challenge in aid of the Young Lives vs Cancer charity.

Her mother Helen said:

“Evie has been blown away by the support and generosity of friends and family members and would like to thank them all. “This is the second charity she has supported after raising £340 for Myeloma UK back in 2020.”

People can still donate to Evie’s latest fundraising challenge via her online page.