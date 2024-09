THE Mayor has helped cut the ribbon on extended facilities at Lichfield Rugby Club.

Cllr Sam Schafer joined club sponsors Friel Homes as the new-look patio area was opened.

The day also saw a series of club friendly fixtures against Thornbury.

The men lost 31-29, while the women won 101-0 and the colts were beaten 14-5.

Lichfield will begin their league campaign this weekend (7th September) when they travel to Old Saltleians.