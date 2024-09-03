PEOPLE are being invited to join a walk with Dementia Friendly Burntwood next month.

The group is made up of organisations from across the town, including Friends of Burntwood Library, Burntwood Town Council, Home Instead Cannock and Burntwood, MHA Communities and Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire.

The event on 6th October will be the third time the walk has been staged.

Susan Williams, chair of Dementia Friendly Burntwood, said:

“Our walk this year aims to raise awareness in Burntwood of dementia within our community while challenging the stigma and perceptions surrounding the condition. “This year we are trying two different routes around the wonderful reservoir at Chasewater Country Park and are hoping for a large turnout of walkers joining us”.

The walkers will meet at 10am at Chasewater Innovation Centre and two routes will be available – a three mile route around Chasewater or a shorter one mile route to Chasewater Railway and back.

All participants will receive a medal sponsored by Home Instead Cannock and Burntwood, and a goody bag at the finish line.

Anyone who would like to take part can register here, with organisers keen to encourage anyone who has been affected by dementia to join them.

A JustGiving page has also been set up for people who want to get sponsorship for the Alzheimer’s Society.

For more details, visit the Dementia Friendly Burntwood Facebook page.