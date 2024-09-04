ORIGINAL music will be on the menu when a night celebrating fresh acts returns to Lichfield.

Alex Ohm and The Rewired Podcast team will be back at The Hub at St Mary’s for their New Sounds Presents showcase on 20th September.

On the bill will be Midlands alternative rock outfit Santu with support from Birmingham band The Masses and The Greys.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Here at The Hub, we aim to nurture and support young artists and we are delighted that Alex is back with his latest New Sounds gig, championing the best up-and-coming musicians from actoss the Midlands.”

Tickets are £10 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.