A FINAL chance will be available for families in Lichfield to pick up items of pre-loved school uniform.

Lichfield City Council will host the last of its Back to School Bank sessions at Curborough Community Centre between 9am and midday on Monday (9th September).

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, leader of the council, said:

“Thanks to generous donations of nearly new school uniform this year, we are holding a fourth event next week. “There are still lots of items to choose from, branded and plain. There will also be an opportunity to have cup of tea and a chat with a councillor who will be there to assist with uniform.”