A COMMUNITY day has been held in Lichfield city centre.

The event, organised by Lichfield City Council, brought together local organisations and charities to highlight the work they do.

Staffordshire Police, the NHS, Lichfield Arts, Cats Protection, Lichfield Litter Legends, St Giles Hospice and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service were among those in attendance at Market Square.

It also saw a visit from Lichfield’s Olympic champion cyclist Sophie Capewell and entertainment from Liberty Jamboree’s Sign and Shine Choir and U3A’s guitar group.

Bob Harrison from Lichfield Litter Legends, said:

“The community day was a fantastic success – I look forward to attending again next year.”