A COMPETITION designed to showcase the best female entrepreneurs and business leaders is returning for a second year, organisers have confirmed.

The Women Entrepreneurs Pitch competition is hosted by the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, NatWest and the British Business Bank.

It provides female entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their business by pitching to a live panel of investors.

Those interested in pitching have until 30th September to submit their application.

Jordan Dargue, co-founder of angel investor network Lifted Ventures, will be among the judges.

The competition is designed to showcase the best of the region’s women-led SMEs and start-ups and address some of their barriers to growth.

Henrietta Brealey, CEO of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said:

“We, and our partners, know that there is a very big gender investment gap impacting the region’s businesses. We also know from our Business Commission West Midlands that there is a need to improve investor networks in the region. “With the Women Entrepreneur’s Pitch Competition we’re doing just that – putting a spotlight on incredible female founders, offering a platform to engage leading investors actively looking to work with businesses in the region and creating opportunities to network and community build around women’s entrepreneurship.”

For more details on how to enter, visit the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce website.