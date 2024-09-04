LICHFIELD City will be aiming to make it five league wins in as many games as they host Dudley Town.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium will face off against a strong Dudley side this evening (4th September) in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Leighton McMenemy’s second half strike last time out proved enough to seal a 1-0 win over Stourport Swifts.

Meanwhile, The Robins go into the game off the back of a 5-0 loss to higher-division Stourbridge in the FA Cup.

A win for Ivor Green’s men could see them extend their two-point lead at the top of the table over Stone Old Alleynians.