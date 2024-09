A LOCAL organisation is launching a new Music Mindfulness session in Burntwood.

Burton and District Mind will host the sessions over eight weeks at the Old Mining College Centre in Chasetown.

It will be run by an experienced musican and qualified mental health first aider.

A spokesperson said:

“No musical experience is required, just bring along your passion for music in any shape or form.”

Peolle can register on the Burton and District Mind website .