POLICE say they have identified a woman who died after being rescued from the canal in Whittington.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of water near bridge 50 on Burton Road at 9.45am on Monday (2nd September).

Police and paramedics carried out CPR before the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that the woman has now been identified. Her family have been informed.”