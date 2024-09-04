THOUSANDS of children and young people have enjoyed activities and healthy meals as part of a school holiday scheme across Staffordshire.

The Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme saw more than 50,000 sessions delivered at more than 100 venues around the county.

A total of 4,000 children participated in arts and crafts, sensory workshops, sports, games and more.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It was fantastic to see HAF back in action this summer. “It’s been wonderful to visit some of the sessions across the county, seeing first-hand the amazing work that our providers do to deliver a range of worthwhile, engaging activities that help children’s development. “I’ve seen so many happy smiley faces, children learning from one another, laughing together and having so much fun – and that’s exactly what our HAF programme is all about.”

The HAF winter programme will be back in December over the Christmas break. For more information, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities.