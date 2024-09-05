CAST details have been confirmed for a show as it prepares to visit the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Sean Aydon’s adaption of Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein stop off at the city theatre from 8th to 12th October as part of a national tour.

Emily-Jane McNeill, who has appeared in a West End production of The Mousetrap, will play Victoria Frankenstein, while RADA graduate Tawana Dingembira will play Henry.

They will be joined by Brianne Surgeoner, Lydia Whitehead and Basienka Blake.

A spokesperson said:

“Frankenstein is adapted and directed by Sean Aydon who recently adapted and directed the national tour of The Picture of Dorian Gray. “It follows the story of two women who hide from their past – but one has a terrifying story to tell.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.