A LICHFIELD school has completed a major refurbishment of some of its facilities.

The £400,000 project at The Friary School has included a revamp of the sports hall, dance studio and changing rooms.

As well as being used by students, the facilities are also used by other local schools, holiday clubs and community activities.

Jacqui Archer, school finance lead, said:

“We are delighted with how this £400,000 upgrade will benefit both our students and the local community and we know it will be very well-received in the new term.”

In the past year, the sports hall has been given a new roof, heating and flooring, while the dance studio has been updated, changing rooms extended and a long-term damp issue resolved.

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“Historically, both the school and community endured a faded facility with students taking exams surrounded by buckets to catch roof leaks, a pervading smell of damp, inadequate heating, a slippy and ill-repaired floor, and a drab decor. “At times it was difficult to envisage any way forward, but since academising we have successfully secured around £3million in previously unavailable external funding and have also ploughed back lettings income into improving the facility for both our students and our community. “There is still work to do, but even in these tough economic times there has to be a drive and urgency to make things happen, and we are delighted that this long-term vision has been realised.”