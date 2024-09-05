A LICHFIELD school is mourning the loss of a dog who has supported pupils over a number of years.

Lucy, a 17-year-old cockapoo, was a familiar figure at Maple Hayes Hall School but died during the school holidays.

Although not a formally trained therapy dog, her friendly nature helped countless students.

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal, said:

“It is with great sadness that she has passed away over the school holidays. “She helped dozens of pupils over the years who came to Maple Hayes and are currently here with her friendliness and kind nature. “She will be missed by many and remembered fondly.”