AN Olympic gold medallist has taken part in a ground-breaking ceremony for Lichfield’s new leisure centre.

Rebecca Adlington OBE joined Lichfield District Council leader Cllr Doug Pullen and representatives from local swimming clubs and community organisations at Stychbrook Park.

It means construction work will soon begin at Stychbrook Park on the long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

The new facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

Rebecca said:

“Exercise is so important at every age, whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been active for years. “I’m thrilled that my company, ReCreation, has played a key role in this incredible development. “We’ve worked hard with council officers to ensure that this new leisure centre will be relevant and accessible to everyone in today’s society, providing a space that promotes health, well-being, and community.”

Cllr Pullen added:

“I’m delighted that this long-awaited project is now underway and we are delivering on our promise to deliver a brand new leisure centre for Lichfield. “This project has been shaped by the community since the very beginning – I’m confident it will serve our district well for many years to come.”