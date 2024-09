PLANS for a new three bedroom home to be built on land in Burntwood have been rejected.

Officials at Lichfield District Council said the scheme at 159 Highfields Road would not receive planning permission.

A decision notice said not enough detail had been supplied about visibility splays for the proposed property.

It added that the site also sat in an area at high risk of surface water flooding.

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.