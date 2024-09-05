TICKETS are available for a recording of a BBC Radio 4 programme in Alrewas.

Gardeners’ Question Time will be at the National Memorial Arboretum on 22nd October.

Two episodes of the programme – which draws around two million listeners each week – will be recorded in front of a live audience at the Aspects events space.

Tickets for the recording will go on sale at 10am tomorrow (6th September). They cost £4.50 and will include a drink on arrival.

Paul Johnson, grounds and landscape manager at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming other passionate horticulturists to the arboretum for this special evening. “Even with a wealth of experience at our fingertips, I’m confident that we’ll still pick up some valuable tips and tricks.”

For more details and to book, visit www.thenma.org.uk/events.