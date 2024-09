STREETHAY residents are being warned to be vigilant after reports of suspicious behaviour near vehicles.

The latest incident at around 11pm on 1st September saw reports of three people trying handles on the Roman Heights estate.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We would remind people to remain vigilant and double check that vehicles are left secure and do not leave any valuables or bags on view.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 276 of 2nd September.