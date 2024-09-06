A LOCAL organisation supporting abandoned and abused dogs is appealing for help ahead of a fundraising event.

The Max and George Trust works to rescue, care for and rehome dogs from its base in Lichfield.

The organisation is hosting a fundraising ball in November and is looking for local businesses to offer up prizes for a raffle and auction.

A spokesperson said:

“Any contribution, large or small, would be greatly appreciated and will make a significant difference to the trust.”

For more details email juliedean2005@gmail.com.