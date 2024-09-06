BURNTWOOD will kick off the new season this weekend after a series of warm-up games against Cannock, Walsall, Stone, HMP Featherstone and Combined Services Barbarians.

The first XV, again skippered by Josh Canning, travel to face Kidderminster in Counties 1 Midlands West North tomorrow (7th September), while the second string, captained by Dan Black, welcome Essington to The CCE Sportsway for their first game in Counties 4 Midlands West North. Both kick offs are at 3pm.

The newly-formed third team begin their campaign in Staffordshire League 2 a week later on 14th September.

Steve Harris continues as head coach with assistance from Tim Liggins and Luke Rookyard. Andy Dodd and Jimmy Davies retain their roles as managers of the second team.