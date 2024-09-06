AWARD-WINNING double act Shirley and Shirley are bringing their razor-sharp wit and hilarious antics to Lichfield.

Their Geriatric Mums show will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 28th September.

It will blend observational humour, sketches and impressions.

The pair have previously enjoyed sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Festival and have performed at comedy clubs on both sides of the Atlantic.

The show promises to deliver home truths about the highs and headaches of motherhood.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Shirley and Shirley are guaranteed to deliver a fun-filled night out.”

Tickets for the show are £18 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.