LICHFIELD will travel to Hammerwich for a crunch local derby this weekend.

The city side currently sit one place above the drop zone for the penultimate clash of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division season.

Hosts Hammerwich, meanwhile, find themselves ins event place in the table.

Lichfield will be hoping for an improvement on the last meeting between the two sides back in May when they were dismissed for just 59 in an eight wicket defeat.

Play begins at midday tomorrow (7th September).