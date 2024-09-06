MEMBERS of a local gardening group have been battling it out for to win the Golden Bucket trophy.
Hammerwich Garden Guild challenged people to grow a seek in a builder’s bucket.
The title was taken by Ann King who saw her effort weigh in at 5lb 14oz – just an ounce ahead of second placed Richard Ridding.
The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at the WI Hall in Hammerwich.
A spokesperson said:
“Gardeners of varying skills and experience enjoy guest speakers talking on a wide variety of topics – and share their own tips and techniques with each other too.”
New members and guests always welcome. For details contact Sandra Cope on 01543 683466.