A LICHFIELD golf club has appointed a new course manager.

Ed Beard has taken up the role at Lichfield Golf and Country Club.

His appointment is the latest stage of the development at the club, which has seen a £1.2million investment by owners The Club Company in new bunkers, as well as practice facilities and other improvements.

Ed said:

“I’ve always had a massive passion for golf. Growing up, on summer holidays I would play every day at my local club.

“I was approached on one of those days by the head greenkeeper at the time and offered a job throughout the summer. That soon turned into a part time job raking bunkers, setting up tees, taking care of the clubhouse gardens and low-level mowing.

“Soon after I moved to the Belfry, predominantly working on the Brabazon. This is where I learned what it took to ensure a golf course peaks in line with important events. Through learning how to use the machinery I was able to gain an understanding of how to bring character to holes with different mowing techniques.

“More recently I worked at a private members course for over six years and worked my way up to deputy position.

“I’ve gained a huge amount of experience in putting annual greens maintenance programmes into practice, and had involvement and influence on many construction projects at the club – from building a whole new greens complex with run offs to the complete reconstruction of bunkers on the golf course and tee buildings.

“Moving to Lichfield as course manager has afforded me the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience to build on the huge investment in the bunker renovation programme and really begin to develop the courses.

“With huge investment comes huge responsibility and there is much to do, but the members and visitors are seeing the difference already and feedback has been great.”