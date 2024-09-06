COUNCIL chiefs say they are working to identify a new location for a city centre taxi rank as part of pedestrianisation plans.

The cabinet at Lichfield District Council will discuss proposals to make an 18-month trial limiting vehicles accessing roads permanent.

The plans would mean taxis could not access Bore Street which is regularly used as pick-up point.

But a report to the cabinet meeting said alternatives were being sought.

“Bore Street isn’t an official taxi rank. We are continuing to engage with taxi operators to find an alternative location to establish a tax rank. “We are working to ensure this is in place for when the bollards are operational.”

The council is proposing to install retractable bollards to restrict access to city centre roads.

But a report from Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, cabinet member for, said some more fundamental changes could also be made.

“A particular issue that was raised during the trial was access to the blue badge parking bays on Bore Street, which is currently only one-way meaning blue badge holders have to drive through the pedestrianised zone to access them. “We are exploring the feasibility and cost of making Bore Street two-way.”