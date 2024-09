GREEN-FINGERED locals are being invited to put their vegetables forward for a competition at the Whittington Countryside Fair.

The event takes place tomorrow (7th September) and sees a range of categories, including longest single carrot or runner bean, heaviest tomato, beetroot, marrow, onion or cooking apple and a carved face on any vegetable.

Entries cost £3 per item and can be delivered to the marquee on Bit End Fieldbetween 7.30am and 9.30am.