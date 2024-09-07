LIVE jazz will return to a Lichfield venue next month.

Lichfield Arts will host the Steve King Big Band at the Cathedral Hotel on 16th October.

As one of the leading big bands in the West Midlands, the current line-up is a mix of seasoned professional and semi-professional performers.

A spokesperson said:

“Part of the band’s appeal is the wide range of musical styles they play – a typical concert will encompass anything from Goodman to Goodwin.”

Tickets are £15 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.