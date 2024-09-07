LICHFIELD City wrapped up their sixth straight win in a row with an emphatic 6-1 victory over AFC Wulfrunians.

Cannon-armed Callum Rudd made all the difference for Ivor Green’s men in the first half, when his long throw-ins set up both Callum Griffin and James Wilcock.

Jack Edwards, Jude Taylor and a Joe Haines double sealed the win for the hosts, despite Kai Adams’ consolation goal.

It was Griffin who opened the scoring for the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side after 18 minutes as he rifled home Max Dixon’s flick from Rudd’s throw.

Rudd’s range from the sideline then came in handy again for Lichfield’s second just four minutes later. Wilcock met the long throw with a terrific low-driven shot from the edge of the area that left visiting keeper Tommy Jackson rooted to the spot.

City nearly found a third just after the half-hour mark, but Jackson managed to sweep up a melee in the area – before producing a terrific one-on-one save to deny Tom Brown.

At the other end, James Beeson was also called into action and produced a stellar stop to push the ball onto his left post and behind for a corner.

Eleven minutes into the new half, Dixon nodded on to the crossbar, as Lichfield looked to pull further clear.

Edwards finally found City’s third with a well-placed strike across the face of goal from a tight angle in the 70th minute.

AFC Wulfrunians managed to find a consolation with a quarter of an hour to go when Adams tore in behind and slotted the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.

However, Taylor finished off a fantastic passing move from the home side to put the game to bed.

Haines then poked the ball past Jackson from the edge of the six-yard box twice in quick succession to ensure Lichfield maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.