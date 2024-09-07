LICHFIELD City will host AFC Wulfrunians as they look to continue their fine run of form.

A Jamie Elkes strike made all the difference last time out as Ivor Green’s men held out for a hard-fought 1-0 win over Dudley Town.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side’s recent run of five wins from their last five games has seen them climb three points clear at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.

The visitors this afternoon (7th September) currently sit 12th in the table, having chalked off just one win from their opening five games.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.