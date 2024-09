LICHFIELD City Ladies are on the road this weekend as they look to build on their opening day win.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side beat Kingfisher 6-1 to progress in the Women’s FA Cup last time out.

Tomorrow (8th September) sees them make the journey to Newcastle Town in their first league encounter of the season.

They then welcome Bournville next weekend before continuing their FA Cup journey with a home tie against Shrewsbury Town.