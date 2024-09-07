LICHFIELD is preparing to bid farewell to a public art trail.

March of the Elephants has seen decorated sculptures placed around the city, Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth.

Over the past ten weeks, thousands of people have tracked down the different elephants as part of the St Giles Hospice event.

The trail has already seen more than 70,676 sculptures ‘collected’ on the March of the Elephants app ahead of it ending tomorrow (8th September).

The decorated elephants will be auctioned off at Lichfield Cathedral later this month in aid of the Whittington-based charity.

Georgia Haynes, project event Manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“The response to our March of the Elephants trail has been truly phenomenal. “These figures reflect that this event has had great engagement and brought visitors to the area from near and far. “Now it is time to raise money at the auction, knowing that there has been the incredible community spirit that has driven it. “We’re immensely grateful to everyone who has participated and supported us throughout this journey.”

A farewell weekend will be held from 20th to 22nd September in Beacon Park to give people one last chance to see all of the sculptures together.

It will feature live music, a DJ, face painting and stalls, while artists will also be selling work with a percentage of the profits going to the hospice.

The auction will then be held at Lichfield Cathedral at 6.45pm on 24th September.

Elinor Eustace, Interim CEO of St Giles Hospice, said:

“As we approach the final days of the trail, we’re filled with gratitude for the incredible support we’ve received. “The farewell weekend and auction will be a fitting tribute to the artists, sponsors, and community members who have made this project possible. “We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this remarkable initiative and its impact on our vital end of life care services.”

To book tickets to the farewell weekend and auction, visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.