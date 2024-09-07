PEOPLE in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to consider becoming a foster carer.

Across Staffordshire, more than 1,300 children live with foster families due to issues such as neglect or having witnessed domestic violence or substance misuse.

A series of online and in-person information events are being held by Staffordshire County Council to give those interested in the role the chance to talk about what’s involved and the support available to them.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“Staffordshire has a wonderful team of foster carers who do a fantastic job. “But, with high numbers of children still in care, we need more people of all backgrounds to come forward and foster, especially for teenagers, children with disabilities and sibling groups. “Most people are able to foster – there’s no upper age limit, you don’t need to have a job or own your own house and you don’t have to be in a relationship. Fostering isn’t one size fits all, you can foster full-time but you can also foster on a short-break basis, for a few days in the week, at weekends or school holidays. “All our carers receive a fostering allowance, and we provide full training, ongoing support and access to a support network of other foster carers.”

Staffordshire County Council said it is hoping to recruit an additional 60 foster families over the next year.

To get started as a foster carer or for details of forthcoming information events visit the fostering service website or call 0800 169 2061.