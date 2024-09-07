YOUNG people in Burntwood could get a helping hand thanks to a scheme set up in memory of a local fundraiser.

The Burntwood Town Council-run BTC Student Award was launched in 2015 in memory of Stephen Sutton MBE.

It is open to young people aged 11 to 19 to help them achieve in sport, education or other areas.

An award of £1,000 is available and can be used for things such as purchasing specialist equipment, extra tuition or coaching, competition fees and travel.

Cllr Di Evans, chair of the community and partnerships committee at the town council, said:

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of the next BTC Student Award in memory of Stephen Sutton for young people who live in Burntwood. “The award provides an opportunity to receive financial support of £1,000 to help develop their potential in any skill they are passionate about. “We know there are many talented young people who would benefit from extra help, so we urge them to consider applying.”

The application form can be downloaded from the council’s website here. The scheme opens for applications on Monday (9th September), with the deadline on 27th October.