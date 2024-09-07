A JUNIOR football team has been kitted out for the new season after support from a company owned by Lichfield District Council.

Chasetown’s under 8 side, previously Mercia Juniors, are based at The Friary School and play in the Burton Junior Football League.

They have been provided with new home and away kits thanks to sponsorship from Lichfield West Midlands Traded Services (LWMTS).

Cllr Alex Farrell, chair of LWMTS, said:

“We are proud to support this local under 8 football team and we wish them well this season. “Sponsoring a local football club is not just about the sport, it’s about investing in our community and its future. It’s also consistent with the council’s aim to encourage the district’s residents to be more active, for longer and more often.”