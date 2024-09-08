PLANS to convert an outbuilding in Upper Longdon into a holiday apartment have been approved.
The development at Lower Way would see the existing structure converted to accommodate a small kitchenette and bathroom with a shower room.
A planning statement said the new apartment was designed to attract mountain bikers and walkers using nearby Cannock Chase.
It added:
“The proposed holiday apartment will promote and serve the local area as a tourist destination by providing a high standard of accommodation.
“Upper Longdon is ideally positioned, being close to Cannock Chase and other local urban areas.”
Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.