THE cast has been confirmed for a touring production coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Pride and Prejudice (Sort of) will be on the city stage from 13th to 17th Mary 2025.

Emma Rose Creaner, Eleanor Kane, Rhianna McGreevy, Naomi Preston Low, Christine Steel, Isobel Tonkin, Susie Barrett and Georgia Firth will all appear in the new retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story.

A spokesperson said:

“Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to romance. “The show features a string of pop classics, including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You’re So Vain.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.