LIBRARIES across Staffordshire say they have seen a surge in people taking out self-help e-books.

Wellbeing and mindfulness titles have proven popular across the county – and now the most popular ones have been highlighted ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday (10th September).

The initiative aims to encourage more people to talk about suicide.

Topping the list is The Comfort Book by Matt Haig, which explores how to find peace and contentment amidst life’s uncertainties.

The author also takes the number six slot with Notes on a Nervous Planet, about coping in the modern world.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb also made it into the top ten and takes a look behind the scenes from a therapist’s point of view. The Wall, by former special forces soldier Ant Middleton, provides a guide to avoiding self-doubt to become the true you.

Since March 2020, over 320,702 e-books have been loaned by Staffordshire’s libraries – and the number of people using the e-books service through BorrowBox has increased to almost 18,000 users.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for libraries at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We have a wonderful selection of health-related e-books and it’s great to see so many people borrowing them to try and improve their wellbeing. “Many people continue to see their local library as a trusted place to go for information, including health matters. So, if you’re not already a member of the library or the e-book service, then now’s the time to sign up and take advantage of the resources.”

The top ten most borrowed self-help and wellbeing e-books over the last 12 months are:

The Comfort Book by Matt Haig It’s Probably Your Hormones by Mary Ryan Menopausing by Davina McCall, Naomi Potter Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb Menopause Bootcamp by Marjorie Korn, Suzanne Gilbert-Lenz Notes on a Nervous Planet by Matt Haig Kindness Method by Shahroo Izadi The Wall by Ant Middleton Living in the Light by Deepak Chopra Allen Carr’s Easy Way to Better Sleep by Allen Carr and John Dicey