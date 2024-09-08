WHITTINGTON Cricket Club added another victory to their tally as they won their penultimate league fixture.

Visiting Walsall 2nds were sent into the field by their hosts in the South Staffordshire County League Division Two encounter.

Openers Shazad Malik (41) and Sameer Hussain (31) created a solid foundation for Whittington as the score reached 100-3 when the latter fell.

But Euan Hammond produced a fine 55 from 67 balls before Whittington were eventually bowled out for 222.

Zayan Kayani removed the first three batsmen in the Walsall line-up while Shazad Malik added two of his own to leave the visitors teetering on 47-5.

But a partnership between Dilraj Sohal and Sandeep Dhaliwal saw the scoreboard reach 179 before the latter caught by Safer Ahmad off the bowling of Faraz Ahmed.

It proved to be a hefty blow as Walsall could only reach 203-7 in their 40 overs to fall to a 19 run defeat.